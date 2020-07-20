Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

BCYC stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

