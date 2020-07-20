Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $267.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $250.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.