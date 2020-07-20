Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €63.00 ($70.79) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.19 ($59.76).

Get Basf alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a one year high of €72.17 ($81.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.46 and its 200-day moving average is €52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.