Barrington Research Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $71.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $52.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 10.9% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in WNS by 35.7% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 95,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in WNS by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.