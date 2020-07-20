Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after acquiring an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.