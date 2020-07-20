Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

