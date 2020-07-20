Barclays Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $60.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

