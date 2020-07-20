Barclays Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $390.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.83.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $210,646,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.