Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,953 shares of company stock worth $41,971. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 165.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 106,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

