Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK):

7/17/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

6/11/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

BK traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $35.87. 70,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Bank of New York Mellon Corp alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.