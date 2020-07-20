Bank of America Boosts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $13.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERIC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. 1,789,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,700,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

