Bank of America Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $31.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,516. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.