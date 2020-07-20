Bank of America Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $675.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $633.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.36.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $583.08. 10,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

