B. Riley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Express (NYSE:EXPR)

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Express stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Express has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 24.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

