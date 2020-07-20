B. Riley Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $47.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Quanta Services stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

