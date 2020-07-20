B. Riley Begins Coverage on Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.22.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shares of SSTI opened at $23.55 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 million, a PE ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.