Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.
Shares of AZUL stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 213.5% in the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Azul by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Azul by 71.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
About Azul
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
