Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 213.5% in the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Azul by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Azul by 71.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

