AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($25.15) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.90 ($29.10) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.15 ($26.01).

Shares of AXA stock traded down €0.34 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €18.37 ($20.64). 5,664,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The company has a fifty day moving average of €17.52 and a 200-day moving average of €20.94.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

