Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

AUPH stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

