AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614,372. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

