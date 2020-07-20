Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCEL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of BCEL opened at $14.96 on Friday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $420.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $275,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,123. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atreca by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

