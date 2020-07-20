Atossa Genetics’ (ATOS) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATOS stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.