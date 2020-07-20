Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.20 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $716,460.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

