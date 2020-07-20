Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 3378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 113,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

