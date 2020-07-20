Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $87.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

ASH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.97. 8,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,578. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,927,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,403,000 after acquiring an additional 466,628 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

