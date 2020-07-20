Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $87.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.
ASH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.97. 8,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,578. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,927,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,403,000 after acquiring an additional 466,628 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
