Argus Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $135.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.39.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,181. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

