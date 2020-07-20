Aragon Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $44.35 million and approximately $884,418.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00015140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.05016185 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031680 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,980,881 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.