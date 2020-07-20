Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

