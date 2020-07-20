apM Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.05002754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031634 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

