Apella Capital LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607,890. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.