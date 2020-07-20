Apella Capital LLC Sells 469 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 278,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 113,999 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 131,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,370. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

