Apella Capital LLC Purchases 351 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 460,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,621. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

