Apella Capital LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,658. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

