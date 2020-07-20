Apella Capital LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 188,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.73. 193,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

