Apella Capital LLC Has $388,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 461,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

T traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. 208,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,614,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

