Apella Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.79. 32,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,501. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

