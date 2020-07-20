Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to “Sell” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIV. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:AIV opened at $37.18 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

