ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $224.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as high as $307.65 and last traded at $307.59, with a volume of 1977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.18.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

