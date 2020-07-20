Anglo American’s (AAL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($19.81) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,959.20 ($24.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,832.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,709.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,046.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

