ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $17.75

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $12.50 to $17.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 501.33 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at $429,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,224,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.