Analysts Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target at $19.20

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.
In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 7,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,135. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.02.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
