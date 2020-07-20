Analysts Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target at $19.20

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 7,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,135. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.02.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

