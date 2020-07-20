Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $8.40

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376,026. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.57. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

