Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,952.22

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,952.22 ($60.94).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,350 ($65.84) to GBX 6,100 ($75.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,250 ($64.61) to GBX 4,420 ($54.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,350 ($53.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intertek Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,950 ($48.61) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,494 ($67.61). The company had a trading volume of 152,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 53.90 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 6,178 ($76.03). The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,431.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,281.86.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

