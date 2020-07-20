Analysts Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target at $39.10

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Gabelli lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, G.Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

