Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $60.57

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

