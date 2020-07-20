Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $79.17

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 50.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

