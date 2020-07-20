Analysts Set Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price at $51.60

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $505,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,233. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

