Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $700.00 to $716.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $619.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

7/8/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $625.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $605.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $657.00 to $691.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $624.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $584.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $657.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $530.00 to $615.00.

5/27/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $622.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $557.00 to $549.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $734.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $559.00.

5/26/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $622.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $654.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $614.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $655.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,582 shares of company stock worth $119,765,789. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

