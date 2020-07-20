Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

7/15/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

7/14/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

