Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/17/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/8/2020 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 299,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306,633. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Get Charles Schwab Co alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.